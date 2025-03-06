Panda Express debuts new menu item for limited time

Panda Express fans we've got some good news for you!

The Chinese fast food chain is offering a brand-new menu item for a limited time only.

Now through May 27, you can try the Firecracker Steak and Shrimp - a bold twist on the classic surf and turf.

The entree features "tender sirloin steak bites and succulent shrimp, wok-tossed with vibrant red and yellow bell peppers, onions, string beans and whole dry chili peppers," according to Panda.

Panda Express is offering its new Firecracker Steak and Shrimp for a limited time only. / Photo by Leslie Grow courtesy Panda Express

The dish is filled with Panda's signature Firecracker sauce, which packs some heat from fermented black beans and whole dry chili peppers.

Will you try it?