Pancake fundraiser held to benefit fallen firefighter Jonathan Flagler

Several people gathered at Sirens Java & Tea in San Pedro for a special fundraiser to benefit a fallen firefighter.

A pancake fundraiser was held Sunday morning to help raise funds and honor fallen LA County firefighter Jonathan Flagler. The funds raise will go towards his family.

Flagler died on January 6th while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Members of LA County Fire Station 83 and several local first responders attended the fundraiser, along with members of the community.

If you were unable to attend or would like to donate, donations can be mailed to:

F & A Federal Credit Union

2625 Corporate Place

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Attention: "Flagler Memorial Fund"

