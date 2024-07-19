Four Palmdale siblings reported missing

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating four toddlers that went missing from Palmdale.

The four boys, ranging in age from two to five, are all siblings.

Deputies say Kase, Kai, Kay'den, and Koen Brown were last seen July 1 around 2 p.m. on the 800 block of East P-12 in the city of Palmdale.

Deputies say they are possibly headed to Mojave. It is unclear if a parent or guardian is with them.

They are considered at-risk.

Kase Brown is 4 years old, 2'00", 30 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white diaper. Kase suffers from Down Syndrome.

Kai Brown is 4 years old, 2'00", 30 lbs with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white underwear.

Kay’den Brown is 2 years old, 2’00", 25 lbs with curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white diaper.

Koen Brown is 5 years old, 3’00", 40 lbs with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing white underwear.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or anyone who locates them is urged to contact Detective Munguia or the on-duty Watch Commander at (661) 272-2454. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or visiting lacrimestoppers.org