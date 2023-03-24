Palmdale sisters, ages 9 and 12, reported missing

Authorities Friday sought the public's help in finding two sisters, ages 9 and 12, who went missing from Palmdale.

Mia Elena Moreno and her older sister, Lily Moreno, were reported missing. (LASD)

Mia Elena Moreno and her older sister, Lily Moreno, were last seen about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6800 block of Atmore Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Mia is Hispanic, 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes. Lily is Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has short brown wavy hair and brown eyes.

The girls are believed to be together, the sheriff's department reported.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website