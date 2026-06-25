Palmdale man arrested by FBI for allegedly coercing, extorting girls online

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The Brief Kenneth Mellor, a 20-year-old man from Palmdale, was arrested in Pennsylvania on a federal criminal complaint for allegedly coercing and enticing minor girls to send him sexually explicit material. Investigators have identified approximately 12 confirmed minor victims and suspect at least 10 more, noting that Mellor allegedly used multiple aliases across platforms like Roblox, Discord, and TikTok to groom girls aged 9 to 17. The FBI is actively seeking the public’s assistance to identify additional victims who may have interacted with Mellor's known online usernames.



A Palmdale man is in federal custody after being arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly using a vast network of online aliases to manipulate, groom, and extort minor girls across multiple social media and gaming platforms.

What we know:

Kenneth Mellor, 20, was arrested on Wednesday in Conemaugh, Pennsylvania, by agents from the FBI Philadelphia Field Office, with assistance from several local and state Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Mellor misrepresented his age to befriend girls between the ages of 9 and 17 on digital platforms including Roblox, Discord, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and WePlay.

Investigators conducted a forensic review of digital devices seized from Mellor’s residence during a prior federal search warrant, uncovering extensive evidence of communication with numerous suspected minor victims.

To date, investigators have confirmed approximately 12 minor victims, while at least 10 additional victims have yet to be identified.

The complaint alleges Mellor used threats, intimidation, and emotional manipulation to force compliance. In at least one instance, Mellor’s conduct contributed to a minor attempting self-harm.

What we don't know:

While investigators have confirmed a dozen victims, the identities of more than 10 other suspected victims discovered on Mellor's devices remain unknown.

It is also unclear how many additional children may have interacted with Mellor across his dozens of online handles before his arrest.

Dig deeper:

The FBI is actively investigating the matter and trying to locate further victims.

Officials have released a list of online aliases allegedly used by Mellor to contact minors: Angelicdvorapss; Dvoraps69; Angel1cT0nes; Daddytentoesdeep; Beachyboyken1; YT_reaper; Yttr.eaper; Dantekingofall; Dantedemonking / dantedemonking2; Demonlorddante / demonlorddantes; Itachi_godoffire; Tidesgamingsnipes; Mr_Faded; ThelastKeshin; Ttv_reaper; Nottixa; Ashley12309; FiddlekALT; HISfavPRINCESS; Devine21 / D1vine21; DeathTheKid; Shinagami_Gaming; doublegunsdante; babydaddy69; Seraphicg0d; yt_d1vin3_Captain; Citychaos; Godslayer.199.

What's next:

If convicted, Mellor faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a statutory maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

What you can do:

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying additional potential victims.

Anyone who believes they have information related to this case or these usernames is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.