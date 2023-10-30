Palmdale family claims 3 dogs killed by swarm of bees

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Khalessi

A Palmdale family is mourning the deaths of three of their dogs after they claim that the animals were attacked by a swarm of bees.

In a GoFundMe post, Guillermo Giron descibed the attack on his family's beloved dogs Sansa, Khalessi, Pancake and Drogo.

"The attack was swift and overwhelming, leaving our dear furry friends with hundreds of painful stings," Giron wrote. He said that the family rushed their pets to one emergency vet, but were turned away. When they brought the dogs to another, Giron said they had to put Pancake down.

Giron went on to write that Sansa died from her injuries, and Khalessi died at home later.

According to the family, the fourth dog, Drogo, was in critical condition.

"Sansa, Khalessi, Pancake and Drogo are not just pets; they are cherished members of our family. They've brought joy, comfort and an abundance of love into our lives for years," Giron wrote.

The family said they're raising money on GoFundMe to help pay for surgeries, pain management, and other treatments.

Giron said that Drogo "still has so much life left to live and love to give."

In May, a god in Perris was killed after he was attacked by a swarm of bees, when a neighbor tried to remove a bee hive from a nearby fence.

As of Monday night, Giron and his family have raised more than $1,400 on their GoFundMe campaign.