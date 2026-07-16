Status conference for Palisades Fire suspect set for Aug. 2026

The Brief Accused arsonist Jonathan Rinderknecht is back in court after his case was previously declared a mistrial. His next status conference is set for August 19. Despite the scheduling setbacks, prosecutors and the defense team are preparing for an October retrial following a previous mistrial.



Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man accused of sparking the historic Palisades Fire, is back in court after his case was previously declared a mistrial.

Rinderknecht appeared in court on Thursday, July 16, per a request from a federal judge.

What we know:

Rinderknecht, 30, was scheduled for a federal court status conference on Wednesday morning, which was delayed to Thursday.

Federal prosecutors accuse Rinderknecht of intentionally starting the Lachman Fire on January 1, 2025. Investigators allege this blaze later re-ignited into the Palisades Fire, which went on to become the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history.

Rinderknecht's first federal arson trial ended in a mistrial last month when the jury was unable to reach a unanimous agreement on any of the charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Following the mistrial, federal prosecutors immediately announced their intention to retry the case, which is currently scheduled for October.

What they're saying:

Following the first missed appearance on Wednesday, defense attorney Steve Haney sought to downplay concerns regarding his client's absence.

"It's happened before. These early morning court appearances, even if it's at 11 o'clock, they have to get them up at 3 or 4 in the morning, and logistically a lot of things can go wrong. So it is what it is, and we'll be back tomorrow morning."

Haney added that Rinderknecht is in a good frame of mind ahead of the October trial.

"He's been great. You know, I just saw him a couple of days ago, so I don't think there's anything by way of frustration or anything unusual going on with him emotionally. He seems to be in a great place right now, very encouraged by the last trial, the outcome, as am I, and we're looking forward to the next trial in October, so I don't think it's anything. I wouldn't read too much into it."

The defense maintains that the Lachman and Palisades fires were completely separate events and that Rinderknecht had no involvement in either.

The other side:

Federal prosecutors remain firm in their pursuit of a conviction. Following the mistrial, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posted on X, "The evidence is strong that Jonathan Rinderknecht is responsible for igniting the fire on Jan. 1, 2025, which eventually became the Palisades Fire. We fully intend to retry this case before a new jury and obtain guilty verdicts on all charged counts."

What's next:

Rinderknecht's next status conference is set to August 19 at 11 a.m. to discuss questionnaire for jurors and the number of jurors to summon for the trial.