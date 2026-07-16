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Brush fire breaks out in Eagle Rock near 2 Freeway

By
FOX 11
Eagle Rock
Published July 16, 2026 2:52 PM PDT
Published July 16, 2026 2:52 PM PDT
Uphill brush fire breaks out in Eagle Rock
Uphill brush fire breaks out in Eagle Rock

Uphill brush fire breaks out in Eagle Rock

At least one home went up in flames after a fire broke out in Eagle Rock on Thursday afternoon. 

The Brief

    • A brush fire broke out amid a brutal heat wave in Southern California on Thursday, July 16.
    • Aerial images from SkyFOX showed at least one home went up in flames.
    • By 3 p.m., crews had stopped the forward progress of the fire.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City firefighters are battling an uphill brush fire in the Eagle Rock area. 

What we know:

The fire broke out in an area near the 2 Freeway and Colorado Boulevard just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. 

Officials initially said the one-acre fire was moving uphill toward Palmer Drive and was threatening homes. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed at least one home went up in flames while officials closed at least one lane of the freeway below.

 By 3 p.m., firefighters had stopped the forward progress and worked defensively on the hillside home. All residents were accounted for and safely got out, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. 

No injuries have been reported. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Eagle Rock