South Los Angeles business owner says crime, drug activity push neighborhood to breaking point

The Brief A South Los Angeles business owner says ongoing crime, drug activity and trash outside his auto body shop have created unsafe conditions. The business owner says he has been threatened, assaulted and had guns pulled on him while trying to address the problems. Los Angeles City Council District 9 says it has coordinated cleanups and is working with city departments to address safety and quality-of-life concerns.



A South Los Angeles business owner says ongoing crime, trash, drug activity and safety concerns outside his auto body shop have reached a breaking point.

Jessie Castillo, owner of Lordz of Kustomz on the 5000 block of Crocker Street, says people regularly dump trash, urinate and defecate outside his business. He also says fires have been set near the property, creating what he describes as an unsafe environment for him, his employees and nearby residents.

Castillo says trying to address the problems himself has been dangerous.

"I've been threatened, I've been assaulted, and someone has pulled a gun on me twice, including two weeks ago," he said.

Neighbors say they have witnessed many of the same issues and are increasingly concerned about their safety.

"The problem is, if you fight back, the homeless have more rights than you do," neighbor Catarino Flores said. "You do something to them and they take you to jail. They do something to you and they let them go."

Castillo says the problems have steadily gotten worse and claims open drug dealing and drug use are contributing to the ongoing chaos in the neighborhood.

"It's just been getting worse and worse, almost on a daily basis," he said.

He also described a recent incident that underscores his concerns.

"Just two days ago, a dead body of a female was lying right across the street from my place," Castillo said.

Castillo says he has repeatedly contacted Los Angeles city officials seeking help but believes nothing changes.

"Everybody just wants to point the finger and nobody does anything about it," he said.

When asked what he hopes will change, Castillo said his goal is simple.

"I want to be safe. I want to be able to come to work and not worry about somebody pulling a gun on me, about somebody urinating in front of my business," he said. "I fear for my life and I don't think that's fair."

Los Angeles City Council District 9 issued the following statement:

"Any report involving an assault or firearm is extremely concerning and unacceptable. After Mr. Castillo contacted our office regarding criminal activity and ongoing issues near his business, we provided him with the LAPD Senior Lead Officer's contact information and alerted the officer directly to the reported incident.

Moreover, late last month, our office coordinated a comprehensive cleanup involving LA Sanitation and outreach workers to address area conditions and engage unhoused individuals. Another cleanup, which will also include outreach services, is scheduled for early August.

We are working with appropriate city departments to address ongoing safety concerns, encampment-related issues, and other quality-of-life impacts affecting nearby businesses and residents. Public safety remains a priority, and we will continue advocating for a coordinated response that improves conditions for everyone in the area."