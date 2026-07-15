Why SoCal and NorCal don't see eye-to-eye on permanent Daylight Saving Time

The Brief A push for permanent Daylight Saving Time exposes what appears to be a major geographic divide between Southern and Northern California sunrise times. While Southern California winter sunrises would remain before 8 a.m., the far north would not see daylight until nearly 8:40 a.m. The shift creates conflicting regional priorities, pitting SoCal's evening outdoor economy against NorCal's potential morning safety concerns.



A statewide push to permanently lock California's clocks is revealing a massive internal geographic split between Southern and Northern California.

Because the state spans nearly 800 miles from north to south, a uniform time law creates entirely different winter realities for residents in San Diego versus those near the Oregon border.

What we know:

The core issue stems from winter latitudes, where higher northern regions naturally experience later sunrises.

This means transitioning to permanent Daylight Saving Time (DST) shifts winter sunrise times forward by exactly one hour across the entire state.

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According to historical solar tracking data from the U.S. Naval Observatory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this results in a stark regional contrast during late December. Here's what would happen.

Los Angeles and San Diego

Winter sunrises would move to approximately 7:45 a.m. and 7:55 a.m.

For Southern California, winter sunsets would then be pushed to a reasonable 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco

Sunrise would shift to around 8:20 a.m., forcing high school students and commuters to start their days in complete darkness.

Eureka and Crescent City

Morning light is delayed until approximately 8:40 a.m.

What they're saying:

The geographic divide has created distinct regional arguments regarding public safety and economic benefits.

Supporters in Southern California view the shift as an opportunity for an "endless summer" that aligns with the "regional brand." Research from retail trade groups shows this extra hour could potentially boost the region's sports, tourism, and outdoor dining industries without severely disrupting the morning routine.

However, health professionals and representatives in the far north view a delayed morning dawn as a severe hazard. Public health statements from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and formal testimonies by the American Medical Association (AMA) warn that permanent DST disrupts human circadian rhythms by forcing people to wake up long before natural sunlight.

In practice, this delay forces agricultural laborers, utility teams, and construction crews to operate for hours in the freezing dark. Furthermore, it creates safety hazards for Northern California school districts, where elementary school children would be forced to walk, bike, or wait for buses in the pitch black well before dawn.