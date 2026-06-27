LAFD whistleblower exposes alleged department negligence following Palisades Fire mistrial

The Brief An anonymous veteran LAFD whistleblower is accusing department leadership of negligence in failing to prevent the deadly Palisades Fire. The insider’s revelations follow a deadlocked federal jury and a declared mistrial for defendant Jonathan Rinderknecht, as jurors questioned if the department shared blame. While the whistleblower claims the LAFD ignored standard fire watch protocols and millions in equipment, federal prosecutors plan to retry the case.



An anonymous veteran Los Angeles City firefighter has stepped forward as a whistleblower, leveling damning accusations of negligence against department leadership following a federal mistrial.

The insider claims the fire department’s failure to follow standard safety protocols is directly responsible for allowing a contained blaze to reignite into the destructive Palisades Fire.

What we know:

A federal criminal case against Jonathan Rinderknecht ended in a mistrial after a jury deadlocked, a result that an LAFD whistleblower now claims is entirely justified.

Speaking exclusively to FOX 11 under a guarantee of anonymity, the veteran firefighter revealed that the department failed to properly monitor the initial Lockman fire, allowing it to flare back up seven days later as the devastating Palisades Fire.

The whistleblower's account aligns with a juror from the trial, who confirmed the defense's "holdover fire" theory failed to convince the jury. This juror stated she could not convict Rinderknecht because the department's own negligence played a significant role in the disaster.

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Despite these explosive revelations of internal department failure, federal prosecutors have announced they intend to push forward with a retrial.

What they're saying:

The whistleblower explained that the decision to speak out came from deep frustration with departmental leadership and a desire to maintain the integrity of rank-and-file firefighters.

"Because we have integrity out here in the field, we are ashamed of what our leadership does, we're sick and tired of it," the whistleblower said.

According to the whistleblower, the department completely bypassed standard fire watch protocols after the initial blaze.

"Our job is to put out fires, not to, you know, douse them and leave. So we feel that our job, when do we take responsibility? We should have had engines sitting there the entire time, on fire watch. They could have called in the hand crews. They could've called in infrared drones which are sitting around, which you guys found for a couple of million dollars, but they never used. You could have just had an engine on there, rotating around, every four or five hours, just in case something sparked up. No one did that. They're 100% to blame."

The insider also dismissed the department's official explanation that the fire reignited from an undetectable underground source, accusing leadership of using jargon to evade accountability.

"Trying to snow you with a deep-rooted, you know, fire? No, it's not. They're giving you guys, you know, words to make it feel better, to make it sound better. We never used those words before… it's their way of trying to screw around responsibility."

An anonymous juror backed up this sentiment, noting that the whistleblower's concerns mirrored the jury's doubts during deliberations.

"I wanted to know has anybody ever gotten in trouble for a holdover fire anywhere else because this holdover theory just wasn't like… it wasn't working for me. I don't see why everybody else's negligence of doing things incorrectly, where he needs to be responsible for the whole policy," the juror said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the LAFD will launch an internal investigation into the whistleblower's specific claims regarding the unused infrared drones and missing fire watch rotations.

It is also unclear how many members of the deadlocked jury agreed with the sentiment that the department shared responsibility for the disaster.

What's next:

The whistleblower's public revelations have intensified scrutiny on the LAFD just as federal prosecutors prepare to retry Jonathan Rinderknecht.

The LAFD has yet to provide an official comment in response to the whistleblower's claims.