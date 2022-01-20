Pacifiers sold at TJ Maxx, Amazon, other retailers recalled over choking hazard concerns

Pacifiers sold at major retailers nationwide including TJ Maxx and Amazon are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Mushie & Co issued the recall for over 300,000 FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers because the "silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield," according to the warning notice posted by the CPSC.

Prior to the recall, Mushie & Co received eight reports of the silicone nipples detaching, according to the notice. The manufacturer also received about 200 reports of the same issue occurring outside the U.S.

To date, no injures have been reported. However, the recall instructs consumers to stop using the product "immediately."

Mushie & Co recalls FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers due to a choking hazard. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

The recalled pacifiers were available in a classic and daisy design. The silicone nipple on the classic design is attached to a round plastic shield while the silicone nipple on the daisy design is attached to a round scalloped plastic shield, according to the recall.

Each design was available for babies between 0–6 months and 6–18 months.

Consumers are instructed to cut the silicone nipple off the pacifier and send a picture of the nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co in order to receive a refund or credit, according to the recall.

The product was sold at several retailers such as SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil' Tulips and Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide from April 2021 through December 2021. The recalled pacifiers were also available online at Mushie.com and Amazon.com during that same time.

