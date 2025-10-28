Oxnard man jailed for brutal sexual assault of female trucker

article

The Brief Luis Meza Jr. of Oxnard was sentenced to 18 years and 8 months in state prison for the sexual assault of a female truck driver. The assault occurred in September 2020 while the victim was sleeping in her truck in an Oxnard industrial area. DNA evidence from a water bottle and surveillance video helped lead to Meza Jr.'s arrest four years later, a result of the Ventura County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (VCSAKI).



An Oxnard man has been sentenced in connection with the sexual assault of a female truck driver in 2020.

What we know:

Jose Luis Meza Jr. was sentenced to 18 years and 8 months in state prison, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Meza Jr. pleaded guilty to the felony charges of assault with intent to commit rape and forcible oral copulation, admitting to a prior strike offense.

The conviction follows a four-year investigation relying heavily on DNA evidence and surveillance video recovered from the scene.

The backstory:

The assault took place in an Oxnard industrial area on September 14, 2020.

The victim was asleep in her truck cab when Meza Jr. entered her vehicle. He demanded money before climbing into the sleeping area, where he physically restrained and sexually assaulted the victim. The victim fought back and was able to escape to a nearby business for help as Meza Jr. fled the area.

Surveillance video showing the suspect wearing a distinct yellow sweatshirt and throwing away a water bottle after leaving the victim's truck led to Meza Jr.'s ultimate arrest. Authorities tested the water bottle, which contained DNA consistent with Meza Jr.'s.

Police had also contacted Meza Jr. in unrelated incidents shortly before and shortly after the attack, and in each of these contacts, he was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, officials said.

Following the investigation, Meza Jr. was arrested on August 13, 2024.

He pleaded guilty to the felony charges on September 29, 2025, and was sentenced on October 27, 2025.

What they're saying:

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brent Nibecker highlighted the significance of forensic science in solving the case:

What you can do:

Victims of past sexual assaults can visit saki.venturacounty.gov for more information on the Ventura County Sexual Assault Initiative (VCSAKI), including regularly updated data on the status of sexual assault kit testing. The website can also be utilized to access support services, including free counseling in some instances, or to get assistance in determining the status of their sexual assault kit.