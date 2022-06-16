Oxnard man convicted of kidnapping with intent to rape woman he shoved into car trunk: DA

An Oxnard man has been convicted of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape after he shoved a young woman into the trunk of his car in Ojai last year, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced.

James Lewis Apodaca, 54, was also found guilty of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and other charges.

The incident happened on Aug. 28, 2021. An investigation revealed Apodaca had encountered the victim at a liquor store in the Ojai area. He took her cell phone, shoved her into the trunk of his car, and drove away.

The victim was able to pull an emergency trunk release and signal for help, officials said.

Apodaca was seen driving in the Oak View area and multiple people reported him to police, the DA said.

When an officer conducted a traffic stop, Apodaca fled the vehicle into a nearby yard and hit the officer with a metal pole. He was taken into custody, officials said.

The 20-year-old victim was rescued and not injured.

Apodaca is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.

He faces a maximum sentence of 126 years to life in prison, and a consecutive determinate term of six years in prison.