2nd teen found guilty of premeditated murder in brutal Oxnard church attack

The Brief A 16-year-old was found guilty of the premeditated first-degree murder of Davy Glen Pichel, a man killed while sleeping outside an Oxnard church. The attack was captured on security video and showed two teens repeatedly beating and stomping Pichel; the other co-defendant pleaded guilty in January. The newly convicted minor faces a maximum seven-year sentence in a secured facility, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for July 13.



A 16-year-old has been found guilty of willful, deliberate, and premeditated first-degree murder for the brutal June 2025 killing of a man outside a church in Oxnard.

What we know:

On June 5, 2025, Davy Glen Pichel was found dead near the side entrance of St. Anthony's Catholic Church by a church volunteer, according to police.

Pichel had sustained significant injuries to his head and face and was partially unclothed, authorities said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Church security video captured the entire incident, showing two teens approach Pichel while he sat near the church entrance next to his wheelchair.

Evidence presented in court established that the teens repeatedly beat and stomped Pichel, walking away and returning multiple times to continue the assault.

The first teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January 2026 and received the maximum base term of seven years in the Secured Youth Treatment Facility.

The second teen was found guilty following a contested jurisdictional hearing on June 26.

Under California law, the juvenile court only retains jurisdiction over an individual until the age of 25, and murder commitments to a Secured Youth Treatment Facility range from four to seven years.

What we don't know:

The provided records do not disclose the specific motive behind the attack, nor do they detail the identities of the two minors due to privacy laws surrounding juvenile court proceedings.

What they're saying:

"This was an exceptionally brutal and senseless attack on a vulnerable member of our community," said Deputy District Attorney Juliet Buff, who prosecuted the contested jurisdictional hearing. "Today's verdict ensures that both juveniles have now been held accountable for Mr. Pichel's murder. While no court outcome can restore the life that was taken, we hope this result provides Mr. Pichel's loved ones with a measure of justice."

What's next:

The 16-year-old is scheduled for sentencing on July 13.

He faces a maximum base term of seven years in the Secured Youth Treatment Facility.