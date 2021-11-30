Oxford High School shooting: 3 dead, 15-year-old suspect arrested

Three students are dead and six other victims wounded after a mass shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday afternoon.

The shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore who attends the school, was taken into custody without resistance. At least one of the six others wounded is a teacher. No other victim information has been released.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said that he was arrested within five minutes of the first 911 call - which came in at 12:51 p.m. - by a school deputy that is assigned there, as well as one responding to the scene.

The handgun used was recovered, and the suspect did not appear to wear any body armor.

"He has already invoked his right to not speak. He wants an attorney, he is not telling us anything at this point in time," McCabe said. "We believe he acted alone and don't believe he planned this with anybody else."

When asked if the suspect gave any reason for his motivation, McCabe responded, "I'm not going to get into that."

Information about the suspect and his past disciplinary history is not known yet, as interviews with staff and other students are ongoing.

Two shooting victims received helicopter life flights from the shooting scene, one with University of Michigan Hospital identification, the second with red and white markings from a nearby hospital.

McCabe said the suspect fired multiple shots during the incident but gave himself up willingly to deputies.

The undersheriff added that all the students were out of the school, moved to a reunification site and staging area at a nearby Meijer store.

One student told FOX 2 that they had mass shooter response training and "knew what to do."

Oxford schools Superintendent Tim Throne said he was receiving the details of the shooting from McCabe in real time, and was unable to add any further information.

"Pray for our families and our students in Oxford," he said.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



