Overzealous Chargers fan's reactions to close game goes viral, sparks theories

A Los Angeles Chargers fan was on the edge of her seat Monday night as her team faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in one of the closer games of the season so far.

The "Monday Night Football" broadcast showed the woman making all kinds of faces as she rooted on Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and Austin Ekeler against the tough NFC East opponent. The woman quickly went viral across social media as some fans were stunned to see such an overzealous Chargers supporter.

But the moment quickly sparked conspiracy theories over whether the woman was a plant.

The Chargers play at SoFi Stadium and don’t necessarily have the largest fan base in the league. Cowboys fans usually show up strong for games across the NFL. San Francisco 49ers fans also invade SoFi when they play the Los Angeles Rams.

But as the rumors swirled, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero threw cold water on any notion the person was more than just a fan.

"Sorry, conspiracy theorists: The #Chargers fan who went viral Monday night and her husband are season ticket holders who rent cabana suites every season for multiple games, I’m told," Pelissero wrote on X. "They’re true diehard fans – not actors – and wanted to get the word out."

Unfortunately for the fan, Dallas won the game 20-17.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed a 39-yard field goal with 2:19 left to take the lead and Dallas held off Los Angeles on its final drive.

