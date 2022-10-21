Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause

Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!

About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR."

This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th Street Bridge on Friday at 4 a.m. Organized by "NoShortcutts TT," it supports "Girls on the Run LA," a non-profit focused on helping girls activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams.

The more than 20 teams have chase vans and each person runs about a marathon, through Temecula and down to sunny San Diego, in hopes of crossing the finish line by midnight.

If you’d like to support Girls on the Run, there’s a GoFundMe account.