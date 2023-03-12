Over 130 people cited for allegedly buying alcohol for kids in California

article

A statewide operation to crack down on underage drinking resulted in more than 130 citations issued to various individuals accused of buying alcohol for kids in California.

The "Shoulder Tap" operation involved 44 local police and sheriff's departments and was conducted on March 11. According to officials, under this program, a child under the direct supervision of law enforcement stands outside a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol because they're underage. If the adult agrees to buy the alcohol, they are cited.

"We conduct these operations as an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth," said ABC Director Eric Hirata. "This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and helps reduce DUIs."

Photos shared by the ABC showed underage drinking suspects arrested in Manhattan Beach, Folsom, Culver City, and Lodi.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Alcohol Beverage Control

In addition to the 130+ citations issued, authorities said at least 9 other people were cited for open containers, public intoxication, DUI, or other crimes.

"The operation demonstrates the serious consequences for adults that buy alcohol for minors," officials said in a statement announcing the citations.

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, according to authorities.