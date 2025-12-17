Oscars to leave ABC for YouTube in landmark streaming deal

The Brief YouTube will become the exclusive home of the Academy Awards starting in 2029. The five-year global deal aims to expand the Oscars' reach to over 2 billion viewers through YouTube and YouTube TV. ABC will continue to air the telecast through 2028.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a major shift for the annual Academy Awards, which will move to a streaming format on YouTube beginning in 2029.

What we know:

This multifaceted global partnership will make the telecast available to more than 2 billion viewers worldwide on YouTube, as well as to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States.

The agreement extends beyond the main ceremony to include a wide array of Academy events and programming.

Viewers will have streaming access to the Governors Awards, the Oscar nominations announcement, the Nominees Luncheon, Student Academy Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards Ceremony.

Additionally, the partnership includes filmmaker interviews, education programs, podcasts, and digital access to certain Academy Museum exhibitions and programs.

Timeline:

The transition from traditional broadcast to streaming will occur over the next several years:

The past five decades: The Academy Awards telecast has aired on ABC.

Through 2028: ABC will continue to carry the Oscars.

2029: The new partnership with YouTube begins.

2029 through 2033: YouTube will hold exclusive rights to the Oscars and year-round Academy programming.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement.

"The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our academy members and the film community."

The leaders added, "This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, said in a statement: "The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry. Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy."

Big picture view:

The move to YouTube is intended to increase global accessibility and modernize the viewing experience.

The Academy noted that the platform’s features, such as closed captioning and audio tracks in multiple languages, will make events more accessible to an international audience.

Additionally, the deal involves digitizing portions of the Academy collection, which contains over 52 million film-related items, allowing for broader public access to film history.