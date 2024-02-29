Oscars road closures: Areas to avoid in Hollywood

Road closures began Thursday morning along a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards.

The closure allows crews to safely set up stages, press risers and the red carpet. The Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, March 10.

All lanes of Hollywood Blvd. will be closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue and will remain closed through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13.