The Original Pantry Cafe to reopen with original staff in downtown LA

The Original Pantry Cafe, a downtown Los Angeles diner that has been in operation since 1924, will reopen with its original staff on Thursday, six months after closing due to a labor dispute.

What we know:

The new owner, real estate entrepreneur Leo Pustilnikov, reached an agreement with the union that represents the employees, Unite Here Local 11.

The details of this agreement will be released at a news conference on Thursday.

The union credits the reopening to a "community-led campaign, including protests, pancake fundraisers, and public pressure."

The backstory:

The restaurant, which opened in 1924, had been owned by former Mayor Richard Riordan since 1981.

After his death in 2023, the restaurant was passed to the Richard J. Riordan Administrative Trust.

The diner closed on March 2, after the trust and the union failed to reach an agreement that would have required the trust to keep the employees and their union representation even under new ownership.

What they're saying:

The union, Unite Here Local 11, called the restaurant's reopening, "A ray of hope in a dark time for our city."

