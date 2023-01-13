Orange County wetlands and wildlife care's roof collapses during SoCal storms

It’s a battle against time at Orange County's Wetlands and Wildlife care center, where last week’s storm caused some serious damage.

The severe weather from the previous week left the care weather with a collapsed rood and water into the facility’s electrical system.

"It’s not a matter of having lights on," said executive director Debbie McGuire.

The heaters in the nursery need to be operating for sick animals, as do the pumps in the water tanks.

The center rescues approximately 6,000 animals a year, from birds, to sea lions, raccoons to squirrels.

When the roof started to collapse during last week’s rain, the water got into the electrical system, and the on-site manager shut it down immediately, avoiding a fire that would have killed dozens of animals.

Donations from supporters are helping the center get things back in order, with a big shout out going to Irvine’s HaveCo Electric, whose employees have been working nonstop, at no cost to the nonprofit.

Anyone looking to help is asked to reach out at wwccoc.org or 714-374-5587

This comes as the Orange County coast braces for yet another round of possible storms this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The Seal Beach pier remains closed as crews repair damage from last week’s high surf.

The Pacific Coast Highway is dotted with skip loaders and tractors, at the ready, from Bolsa Chica – where the main thoroughfare flooded badly last week – to past Huntington Beach.

You can find a list of fire stations providing sandbags at the Orange County Fire Authority,

Aside from the rain, the National Weather Service is expecting coastal flooding, rips and high surf.

Waves could reach up to seven feet, according to NWS.

"That’s worth glowing green from bacteria," a surfer told FOX 11.

Lifeguards remain on the lookout at Huntington Beach, where they are discouraging people from getting in the water, and we only saw highly experienced surfers.

As for tourism in the area, Dana Point did not draw the same number of visitors as they would have drawn any other time of the year.

Check out the video from viewer Michele Steer, who did a great job and we thank her for sharing it with us. From viewer Robert Arnold, closures at popular Whiting Ranch, where trails conditions are so muddy and wet that hikers and dirt riders are prohibited to enter the area.