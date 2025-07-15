Southern California trash pileup spreads to LA County amid national labor dispute

The Brief Residents across SoCal are experiencing trash pickup delays. This comes as sanitation workers nationwide are on strike, an action that started in the Boston area. Republic Services, based in Arizona, confirmed service delays but emphasized that it had activated contingency plans to minimize disruption.



A strike that began with Teamsters sanitation workers in the Boston area has now sparked widespread work stoppages across the country — including in several parts of Southern California — leading to overflowing trash bins and delayed pickups. On Monday, the labor action expanded into Los Angeles County, affecting multiple cities and commercial routes.

What we know:

The national work stoppage began on July 1, when around 450 Republic Services sanitation workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the Boston area went on strike. In solidarity, thousands of Republic workers across the country have since joined in by refusing to cross picket lines — a tactic allowed under a disputed contract clause.



In California, workers have walked off the job in parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, as well as the Bay Area. Cities including Anaheim, Santa Ana, Chula Vista, and now Inglewood, Compton, Whittier, and Santa Fe Springs are expected to experience disruptions.

On Monday, the Teamsters ended their strike extension in Orange County and redirected the effort to key Republic Services facilities in LA County.

The other side:

Republic Services, based in Phoenix and the country’s second-largest waste disposal company, confirmed service delays but emphasized that it had activated contingency plans to minimize disruption.

Also, on Monday, July 14, Republic Services drivers resumed work at all three impacted Orange County locations. The company said it brought in additional staff to catch up on missed pickups.

Officials in impacted cities are asking residents to continue leaving their bins at the curb until serviced.

The backstory:

At the heart of the dispute is a contested contract provision that allows Boston Teamsters to participate in nationwide work stoppages, a clause now being exercised to amplify pressure on Republic Services. Though many of the workers in California are not directly involved in the Boston contract negotiations, they are using the clause to lawfully refuse to cross picket lines in solidarity.



