Garbage piling up in OC as Republic Services trash strike continues

The Brief Orange County trash collection is delayed due to local Republic Services workers honoring an East Coast strike. Garbage is accumulating in several cities, leading officials to open temporary drop-off sites for bagged waste. Full trash service restoration is not expected for several days, and residents should check city websites for updates.



Orange County residents are experiencing significant trash collection delays as local Republic Services workers honor an East Coast strike.

What we know:

Trash collection delays are impacting multiple Orange County cities, including Anaheim, Brea, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, Placentia, Seal Beach, and Yorba Linda.

These delays are due to local Republic Services workers honoring a strike by East Coast colleagues. The strike began on July 1, with over 400 sanitation workers walking off the job. Their union, Teamsters Local 25, says that the employees deserve better benefits and pay from Republic Services.

Republic Services is the second-largest residential waste hauler in North America.

What you can do:

Cities like Garden Grove, Fullerton, and Huntington Beach have established temporary drop-off locations for bagged trash to help residents manage the accumulating waste.

Check your city's official website for the exact locations and operating hours of temporary trash drop-off sites.

Be prepared for collection delays, as it may take several days for full service to be restored.

What's next:

The union and company are due back at the negotiating table with a federal mediator on Tuesday, July 15.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when trash collection services will be restored.