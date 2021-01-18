Expand / Collapse search
Orange County suspends use of one of the Moderna vaccine lots amid possible allergic reactions

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 11

Health officials recommend pause of Moderna vaccine batch

California health officials are recommending providers pause the administration a specific batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.

Orange County announced it is pulling a specific lot of the Moderna vaccine due to possible allergic reactions.

On Monday, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced it is temporarily suspending the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 041L20A. The announcement comes just hours after health officials on a state level recommended providers to put a pause on the specific batch.

Orange County said in a press release that as of Monday night, it hasn't received any reports of allergic reactions from the Moderna vaccines within the county.

According to the state's vaccine registry, more than 5,200 people in Orange County received the Moderna vaccine lot 041L20A. Anyone who has taken a dose from this specific batch is asked to call their provider.

Below is a press release from Orange County:

