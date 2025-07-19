Dramatic police chase ends in crash near Norwalk

A two-county police chase between Los Angeles and Orange took a violent turn late Saturday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene as a pickup truck rammed into innocent drivers near the Imperial Highway and Studebaker Road near Norwalk a little after 9:30 p.m.

Prior to the crash, the pickup truck involved in the chase left a trail of sparks before spinning out of control and ramming into a nearby car.

No serious injuries were reported as of 9:45 p.m. Saturday.