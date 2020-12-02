Expand / Collapse search
Orange County man delivers Christmas trees to struggling families

Heartwarming News
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Orange County man had made it his mission to bring holiday cheer to needy families by delivering free, fresh-cut Christmas trees to their homes.  

Rudy Padrol knows what it's like to struggle. He was once homeless and living out of his car.  

Seven years ago, he opened up a Christmas tree slot and began donating the trees to families who couldn’t afford them.  

The lot closed in 2016, but Rudy is determined to persevere and continue his charitable work.

Each year, he donates and delivers dozens of trees to people with life-threatening illnesses, people on fixed incomes, even active-duty military families. 

If you would like to donate and send a holiday tree to an OC family you know, you can order it online.

