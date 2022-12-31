Orange County hiker who was reported missing has been found dead

article

A hiker who was reported missing Friday has been found dead, Orange County Sheriff officials reported Saturday.

According to the sheriff's department, 63-year-old Jeffrey Paul Morton left his home Friday, Dec. 30 around 2:30 a.m. to go hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park.

He was expected to return home around 6 a.m. but officials say he never did. Morton apparently does this hike daily.

His vehicle, a white 2004 Acura MDX, was located at the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Road.

On Saturday, the sheriff's department reported that Morton was found dead.

The circumstances and cause of death are unknown.