OC federal courthouse evacuated over suspicious package

Part of the federal courthouse building in Santa Ana was evacuated Thursday afternoon as authorities investigated a report of a suspicious package.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters called sheriff's deputies to assist with a hazardous materials alert at 2:23 p.m. at the U.S. District Court at 411 W. Fourth St., sheriff's Sgt. Mike Woodroof said.

The sheriff's department's bomb squad responded and cleared the building around 3 p.m.

The third floor was also evacuated during the incident, Woodroof said.

City News Service contributed to this report.