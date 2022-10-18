Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out

An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera.

"We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so I looked at my phone, and we just saw it all happen and unfold right in front of us," Yorba Linda resident Tamara Schlachter recalled.

The family’s Nest video camera captured two men dressed in all white inside their home in Yorba Linda’s Foxfield neighborhood around 7 p.m. on Oct.13.

Schlachter said the suspects used a sliding glass door to get in and spent most of an estimated 14 minutes ransacking the master bedroom. She said they got away with precious and sentimental family jewelry, including a pearl necklace her dad gifted her when she was born.

"There’s people coming in stealing, taking away our safety which is the most important thing is just that feeling of the loss of safety. Things can be replaced, but I want families to feel safe in their own homes," she said.

She shared her story to raise awareness about the increase in crime in her neighborhood and does not want another family to feel violated.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the burglary and detectives are using the surveillance video to try to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.

