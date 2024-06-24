Two arrested after falsely presenting themselves as law enforcement, robbing victims

Two men were arrested after allegedly identifying themselves as law enforcement during a series of robberies, the Anaheim Police Department said.

According to the police department, on June 20, officers responded to two robberies

and quickly discovered they were connected. During the robberies, the suspects approached the victims, identified themselves as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agents, demanded cash from the victims, and then fled in a blue SUV, the police department said in a statement.

Investigators said the robberies were also related to other recent similar robberies.

Approximately five hours after the two robberies occurred, Anaheim Police

Investigators located the suspect's vehicle, a blue Audi Q7 SUV, in Fullerton and arrested two men, 19-year-old Laurentiu Baceanu and 19-year-old Vasile Alexandru.

Both men were booked for several counts of robbery and other offenses and remain in custody without bail.

Police say the suspects committed similar robberies in Anaheim, Orange County, and the Western United States. They say Alexandru and Baceanu targeted Hispanic victims, and believe additional victims may exist.

"Alexandru and Baceanu spoke Spanish during the robberies and presented a badge, falsely identifying themselves as law enforcement, before demanding the victim’s property. Detectives believe the men used different vehicles, including a silver or gray Volkswagen Atlas SUV and a blue Audi Q7 SUV, as they committed these crimes," the police department said in a statement.

If you believe you are a victim or have information on this case, you are urged to contact Anaheim Police Detectives John Carey at 714-765-1973 or

JCarey@anaheim.net. You can remain anonymous by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.