Road rage stabbing in Ontario under investigation

One person is in custody following an apparent road rage incident that led to a stabbing in Ontario, according to police.

Officers responded to the area near S. Mountain Avenue and Holt Boulevard on a report of a possible stabbing related to a road rage incident between two drivers.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from stab wounds, which were determined to be non-life threatening, officials said.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jhonpol Molina Orozco of Rancho Cucamonga, was located after witnesses were able to provide police with information on the suspect's location.

Molina-Orozco was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

No other details were immediately available.



