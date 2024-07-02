Road rage stabbing in Ontario under investigation
ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody following an apparent road rage incident that led to a stabbing in Ontario, according to police.
Officers responded to the area near S. Mountain Avenue and Holt Boulevard on a report of a possible stabbing related to a road rage incident between two drivers.
At the scene, officers found one person suffering from stab wounds, which were determined to be non-life threatening, officials said.
SUGGESTED:
- Road rage ends in man being kicked to ground
- 1 detained after possible road rage shooting on 210 Freeway
- Road rage incident leads to elderly woman being attacked at LAX
- WATCH: Road rage fight on 10 Freeway caught on camera
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jhonpol Molina Orozco of Rancho Cucamonga, was located after witnesses were able to provide police with information on the suspect's location.
Molina-Orozco was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.
No other details were immediately available.