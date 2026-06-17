Encino homeowner pushes back after neighbors label property an 'OnlyFans Mansion'

The Brief Encino residents are raising concerns over a local home they claim is being used for disruptive parties and adult content creation. Homeowner Andrew Bachman, CEO of Creators, Inc., denied the allegations, stating the home is strictly used for talent management where clients film standard TikToks and Instagram Reels. City Councilmember Nithya Raman’s office said they are working closely with the LAPD and the City Attorney’s Office to actively monitor the property and address ongoing neighborhood complaints.



Encino residents are raising concerns about a house they say is being used for parties and producing sexual content.

What we know:

Neighbors allege the house is operating as a business on a residential street and believe it’s disrupting their neighborhood.

What they're saying:

"Sometimes we get 50 or 100 guests or people come to this house. All have cars, they park here, sometimes they block driveways. They definitely leave trash behind afterwards. And it's just a lot of commotion and comings and goings of people that you wouldn't normally have in a residential neighborhood," a neighbor said.

Other neighbors said they believe the house is being rented out for parties and influencer content. One even shared a photo of a partially nude woman who could be seen from the street. And this past April, neighbors say the house was swatted with a false call of a gunman.

However, other neighbors said they are fine with the home and it doesn’t bother them. Overall, the vast majority of those who spoke out said they remain frustrated.

Homeowner responds

The other side:

Andrew Bachman owns the Encino home and is the CEO of Creators, Inc. He said he’s aware of the allegations of the home being referenced as the "OnlyFans Mansion."

"We actually are not in the content production game at all. We're in the talent management space and people who we work with, you know, film TikToks and Instagram reels," Bachman explained.

"We are very respectful of our neighbors," he said. "Of the pictures that were put up online, they were taken by our neighbors over two years ago and we were aware. You know, we spoke with the city, we've spoken with local PD over two years ago. We made sure that we give everyone in our neighborhood our phone number and we keep the tightest ship on the block."

Dig deeper:

An inquiry was sent to Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman regarding the property.

"Our office is committed to ensuring that any constituent concerns related to the Encino property receive a thorough response," Raman said in a statement. "We convened a community meeting with the City Attorney’s Office and LAPD when noise complaints and other issues were brought to our attention, and many of the original concerns have since been mitigated. We have remained in touch with neighbors and continue to work closely with our partners at LAPD and the City Attorney’s Office to monitor the property and address ongoing issues."

In addition, the Los Angeles Police Department did not specify how many times they’ve been called to the home because the information wasn’t readily available.

The City Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.