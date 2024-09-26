Only in LA? Fight breaks out between camera crew, woman with cane and bystander helping woman

A bizarre brawl broke out between a costumed person, camera crew member, a woman with a cane and a man jumping in to help the woman outside a USPS post office in Los Angeles.

FOX 11 covered the strange scene on Tuesday where the fight broke out at the Brentwood location of USPS. It started with an elderly woman swinging her cane at a group that included a costumed man and another man posing as a camera crew member, then another man, Robert Barrett, jumped in to try to save the woman.

The chaotic incident left Barrett with injuries that resulted in him walking around with an arm in a sling, a sore neck and a band-aid over his face.

"I got a bruise here on my eye as well," he said the day after the incident was first reported on FOX 11.

Barrett was initially headed to the post office to pay his mortgage when he noticed the group allegedly harassing the elderly woman.

"She told him, 'Don't film me.' And he's calling her stupid, 'You stupid, because you don't want to be filmed,'" Barrett recalled. "I'm coming out and I see the lady having problems with the guys. She's [swinging] with her stick. And I say, 'Wow, what's going on?' And the guy standing here… he's calls me. So I said, ‘What did you say?’ And I turned around and he pushed me."

Barrett was taken to the hospital Tuesday and was released the same day. Fast-forward to a day after the bizarre incident, Barrett is still processing the attack that left him injured all over his upper body.

"Eight o'clock. Brentwood. Come on. Who expects that?" Barrett said.

