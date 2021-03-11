One year later: Long-term care nurse and author Anthony Brown hoping Black community considers taking vaccine

With more than 500,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in America, a long-term care nurse is touting the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.

Anthony Brown got his two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is hoping to reach the Black community, the homeless, and addicts, and with a good reason why.



It's Brown's own story as told in his book that makes his voice so powerful. He had a rough start in life and was a runaway at 14 years old. He'd been homeless and spent much of the 1990s in jail due to drug use and addiction.

He says, "I was able to be rehabilitated. Someone gave me a chance."



Now, at Extended Care Hospital, Westminister Brown is their director of nursing services. Their clients are men and women with Alzheimer's or battling mental illnesses. He says all of their clients have now been vaccinated and the doses are made available to all staff.

Below is his personal plea for the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine:

With a half-million COVID-19 deaths across the U.S., his location was not immune to a few deaths. He takes pride in having led his nursing team through a global pandemic.

Brown has dedicated his life to the community, as well as helping the homeless. He's building a home for recovering addicts back in his hometown in Ohio.



When it comes to the coronavirus, he says, "I think the hardest part is done, because we didn't know. Now we know."



His book is titled, From Park Bench to Park Avenue. It's his story that has him speaking out yet again.

