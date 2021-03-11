One year later: FOX 11 reflects on the changes -- both temporary and permanent -- from the pandemic

Exactly a year ago on March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and the world changed forever.

It was the end of large gatherings, sporting events, eating at restaurants, traveling and so much more.

As of Thursday, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are nearing 118 million, and more than 2.6 million people have died around the world, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

FOX 11 took a look back at the year and the events that unfolded. Elex Michaelson, Christine Devine, Marla Tellez, Hal Eisner and Phil Shuman reflect on how much the world has changed since then.

