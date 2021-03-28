One rescued, utility crews repair broken 16-inch water main in Pacific Palisades

Cleanup efforts continued on Monday morning after officials shut down traffic due to a 16-inch water main break in the Pacific Palisades. One person was rescued and the flooding damaged one apartment building and threatened others, officials said.

Utility crews repaired the 16-inch water main on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the problem with the cast-iron main is that it was installed in 1939.

Firefighters were called to a flooding situation impacting apartment complexes near 16040 W. Sunset Blvd. around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Officials then shut down traffic on Sunset Blvd. between El Medio and Bien Venida Avenues.

The fire department was being assisted by the L.A. Department of Water and Power, Department of Transportation, Los Angeles police and L.A. County lifeguards.

Officials say one person was rescued in the flooding and was not injured.

Three apartment buildings were without service due to the main break, and a section of Sunset Boulevard was closed in the area while crews worked to make repairs, said Dawn Cotterelle of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Crews planned to begin repaving the area surrounding the repaired water main Monday afternoon, Cotterelle said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

