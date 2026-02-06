ONE OR EIGHT channel their power through new album 'GATHER'

Japanese boy group ONE OR EIGHT — made up of Mizuki, Ryota, Neo, Reia, Yuga, Tsubasa, Takeru, and Souma — recently released their first mini-album, "GATHER," a project that brings together the group’s single releases while capturing their evolution since debut. From their first track, "Don’t Tell Nobody," to "TOKYO DRIFT," the group hopes fans and listeners hear it from start to finish as it shows who ONE OR EIGHT are as artists.

"POWER" stands out on the album as ONE OR EIGHT’s first anime collaboration, serving as the ending theme for Samurai Trooper. During the recording process, the members watched the episodes of the anime, which directly influenced how they approached the song.

"Unlike starting a song from scratch, we had this base, this foundation, which was ‘Samurai Trooper’, and then we tried to create the song to match the anime," Tsubasa said. "I think it opened us up to new possibilities, which I'll be looking forward to in the future as well," Mizuki added.

From the songwriting process to choreography, ONE OR EIGHT wanted the performance to reflect the tone and world of the anime. Instead of opting for a more complex dance routine, the group chose a simpler style that focused on unity.

"Our energy is infused in this song ‘Power’. We wanted to make sure that our dance and our performance really represent that," Ryota said. "It wasn't just about dancing. It's about how we can exude and communicate that message. We're really attentive about our facial expressions and how we glance [at] all of that."

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (PHOTO CREDIT: AVEX MUSIC CREATIVE INC)

While much of ONE OR EIGHT’s music is written in English, the group is intentional about incorporating Japanese elements that resonate with a global audience.

"We make sure that they're familiar ones to the global audience, like Katana," Tsubasa said. "If you look at our music video, you would see Mt. Fuji in the background, and there would be like Sumo."

As they look forward, ONE OR EIGHT say they are fully committed to showing fans a new side of themselves.

"We were able to perform in Japan and overseas. I have to say that we're not going to repeat the same things we did last year in 2025," Ryota said. "We're going to show everyone the updated version of ourselves. All eight members, we're 100% committed to [making] this happen."

ONE OR EIGHT is preparing to connect with fans through their first live tour, "LIVE TOUR – GATHER", hitting cities throughout North and South America. They will be performing on April 8th in Los Angeles at the Roxy Theatre.

ONE OR EIGHT NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

4/8/ 26 - Los Angeles, California - The Roxy Theatre

4/14/26 - Mesa, Arizona - The Nile Theater

4/16/26 - San Antonio, Texas - The Rock Box

4/18/26 - Fort Worth, Texas - Ridglea Theater

4/22/26 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Puebla

4/24/26 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Vorterix

4/26/26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Cine Joia

4/18/26 - Atlanta, Georgia - Center Stage Theater

4/30/26 - Chicago, Illinois - Distro Music Hall

5/5/26 - New York, New York - Racket NYC

You can buy tickets at LiveYourKpopDream.com