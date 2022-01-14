One injured during attempted robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall

One person was injured during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store inside the Westfield Topanga Mall Friday night.

A group of four to five suspects entered The Ice Brothers store at around 5:35 p.m. and attempted to steal items, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The group fled the scene not long after entering the store, though it was not immediately known if they took any items.

Multiple callers in the area reported a shot was fired during the attempted robbery, though investigators were still working to determine the events of the crime, Madison said.

One person was injured during the robbery; their condition was not immediately known.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

