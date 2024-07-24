Kamala Harris backed by Olivia Rodrigo on this issue

Among a growing list of celebrities, Vice President Kamala Harris was supported by a Gen Z icon.

While she didn't exactly endorse Harris, Rodrigo is certainly on the same page with her about one magic topic.

In an Instagram story, Grammy Award-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo shared her support for Harris based on the current VP’s stance on restoring reproductive rights.

The "Driver’s License" singer is currently on a worldwide tour promoting her latest album, "GUTS." Rodrigo has made it known that she’s pro-choice and a portion of proceeds from her tour are going to multiple abortion activist groups.

Rodrigo reposted a snippet of Harris’ speech at her first campaign rally originally posted by @thenewsmovement followed by several hands-up emojis.

Ahead of her world tour, she also announced her initiative "Fund 4 Good," which is a play on her hit single "Good 4 U."

"Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things such as girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence," she explained in a social media post.

Rodrigo has yet to officially endorse a presidential candidate.

Next month, Rodrigo will perform six shows in Inglewood – four at the Kia Forum and two at the Intuit Dome.

