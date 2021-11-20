Oil sheen reported in same area of damaged pipeline off Huntington Beach coast

A 30-by-70-foot sheen has been spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach, the same area where a massive oil spill occurred in October.

Unified Command is investigating and pollution responders and oil spill response organizations have been called in to assist.

The sheen was reported a little after 12:15 p.m., and personnel from the USCG and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are at the scene.

The source of the sheen has not known; officials say no further sheen or oil has been observed.

This is a developing story

