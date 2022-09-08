Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

Do you recognize this woman?

Photo: LA County Dept. of Public Health

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4.

Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and short black hair.

The woman has several tattoos, including two dots and a curved line by her right eye, a square by her left eye, a city skyline in her neck area, "xc" on her right hand, "Jasmine" on her right arm, the number "5" on her left middle finger, and "Laveah" on her left arm.

If you recognize her, please contact Lucero Rodriguez, licensed clinical social worker with the LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-7315.