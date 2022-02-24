Officials searching for family of man hospitalized at LAC + USC Medical Center

article

Officials at the LAC + USC Medical Center are looking for the family of a patient who has been hospitalized for nearly two months.

The patient, identified as James Black, was picked up at 506 S. San Pedro Street outside the Wesley Health Center near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. He was transported to the LAC + USC Medical Center on Jan. 5. where he remains hospitalized.

Black is 69 years old (DOB 10/8/1952), is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is African American with a thin frame and does not have any tattoos or identifying marks.

Those who recognize Black are asked to contact the LAC + USC Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-6884.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.