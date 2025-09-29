Inmate walks away from LA County facility; search underway

The Brief Jeremy Hendricks was discovered missing after he tampered with his ankle monitor on Saturday morning. He was serving a 20-year sentence for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and second-degree robbery. If you see him, call 911.



Authorities are searching for a man who walked away from a reentry program facility in Los Angeles County on Saturday, Sept. 27.

What we know:

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), 37-year-old Jeremy Hendricks walked away from the facility around 11:15 a.m. after he allegedly tampered with his ankle monitor.

He was confirmed missing by staff after he was unaccounted for during an emergency count.

His last known location was 37th Street and Hill Street.

Hendricks is described as 5'10" tall, 185 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Hendricks has been at the facility since Aug. 13, 2025, serving a 20-year sentence for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and second-degree robbery.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Hendricks or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement, call 911, or contact special agent Abraham Villasenor at 760-936-1851.

The backstory:

The MCRP is a voluntary program that allows eligible male offenders with two years or less left on their sentences to serve the remainder of their time in a reentry center.

The program provides various services, including help with substance-use disorders, mental health care, employment, and housing, to assist with their transition back into the community.

According to the CDCR, 99 percent of incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from similar programs or facilities since 1977 have been apprehended.