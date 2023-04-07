Officers looking for suspect who set LAPD station on fire

Arson investigators are searching for a suspect who set the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Station on fire Thursday night.

The blaze broke out just before 11:30 p.m. at the building in the 1500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police say someone pushed a burning shopping cart into the lobby.

The flames caused severe damage inside and out. Luckily, no one was injured.

According to the police department, Southwest front lobby operations will be closed indefinitely. Community members requesting service can visit any other local station.

No suspect description was provided. The case is under investigation by the Los Angeles Fire Department and the LAPD's Major Crimes Division.