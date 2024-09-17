Officers, community weigh in on new LAPD chief selection

Poor morale and a perceived "disconnect" between officers and leadership were two key findings of a survey intended to help guide the selection of the next chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, Mayor Karen Bass' office said Tuesday.

The Mayor's Office released a summary of its various efforts to compile opinions on the search, including months of meetings and input from hundreds of LAPD officers and various community and business leaders.

Bass' office said the mayor met with hundreds of LAPD officers, civilian staff, command staff and leadership from divisions in all bureaus. In discussions, the top issue was a lack of morale stemming from the following:

Disconnect between officers and leadership;

A "gotcha" culture, in which officers reported leadership created a workplace where minor mistakes are punished more severely;

Concerns with the department's disciplinary system; and

A lack of experience at the top, as officers reported feeling that a majority of command staff lack practical experience on patrol, leading to feelings of misunderstanding about what officers deal with on a daily basis.

Other issues that officers shared with Bass involved efforts to bolster incentives for patrol officers, addressing hiring and recruitment via streamlining the hiring process, and reducing workloads.

Civilian staff also reported feeling undervalued, and perceive unequal treatment compared to their sworn counterparts, according to the report.

"It is vital to me that the opinions of rank and file officers as well as community leaders are front and center in this search," Bass said in a statement. "The information in this report has been actively conveyed to the search firm assisting with this process and members of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

"We will use this information not just to find our next chief of police but also as guidance as we press forward with reforms that make Los Angeles safer while supporting our officers," Bass continued.

Additionally, the mayor met with representatives from the Law Enforcement Association of Asian Pacific-Islanders, Hispanic American Command Officers Association and Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives, among others.

The city also released a community survey, in which just 1,300 of the nearly 4 million residents of the city weighed in.

Meetings with civil rights advocates resulted in recommendations to expand language access on the LAPD's website, improve coordination with the L.A. County Department of Mental Health and support immigrant communities. The advocates also called for a chief who understands the diversity of the city, and for an end to pretextual stops and improved hate crime reporting.

The group consisted of organizations such as the Urban Peace Institute, 2nd Call, Advocates 4 Peace and Urban Unity, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, AAPI Equity Alliance and Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California.

Meetings with neighborhood councils focused on a chief who is open and transparent in decision-making and actions, moral integrity, firmness and compassion, a thorough volunteer program and more de-escalation tactics.

Members of various business organizations such as the Los Angeles County Business Federation, the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce, the Valley Industry and Commerce Association shared concern about how crime is impacting them. Those groups want to see a more visible police presence in key, high-traffic areas, according to the report.

"Leaders within the tourism industry emphasized the importance of incorporating the needs of residents, workers and visitors into the new chief's strategy for increased street and business safety," the report reads.

Dominic Choi is serving as interim chief of the LAPD after former chief Michel Moore retired at the end of February.

Bass will select the next chief, choosing from nominees provided by the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners and an outside hiring firm. Commissioners have been interviewing candidates in a highly secretive process. The Los Angeles Times reported in early September that Bass might soon announce her pick, though details about when and who have remained tight-lipped.