Officer injured during multi-vehicle collision in South LA

article

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured during a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The crash, involving several vehicles, was reported around 8:0o p.m. near the 105 Freeway, and the collision caused the officer to be knocked off his motorcycle and possibly strike the freeway's center divider, according to the LAPD.

One other person was injured and taken to a hospital along with the officer, but their conditions were not immediately known.

All lanes of the southbound Harbor Freeway in the vicinity of the crash were closed for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the collision, and traffic is being diverted onto the Glenn Anderson Freeway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates