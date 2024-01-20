Oddities and Curiosities Expo comes to Los Angeles

To say the Oddities & Curiosities Expo is for lovers of the strange and unusual is an understatement.

The expo runs this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It showcases weird, bizarre and creepy vendors featuring everything from goth and horror memorabilia, to taxidermy artwork, funeral collectibles and just about anything in between that you can imagine.

Event creators Tony and Michelle Cozzaglio explain they are the first international traveling event showcasing oddities vendors and dark artists. There is a definite focus on taxidermy, with displays of real and imagined creatures. There’s even classes with hands-on experience, where you can learn to pin and preserve dead butterflies.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo continues through Sunday, and will be at the Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For ticket information go to odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com