October heat wave prevails bringing summer-like temps to SoCal

Summer may be long gone, but Southern California is in for another heat wave this week as temperatures today began to climb into the high 90s in the valleys.

Things were already warming up Monday, with a high of 94 forecast for Van Nuys and Santa Clarita, with Fullerton expected to reach 93 and downtown Los Angeles 89, according to the National Weather Service.

Those numbers were anticipated to rise to 97 Tuesday through Thursday in Santa Clarita, with Van Nuys hitting 98 Wednesday and Thursday and Fullerton reaching 95 on Tuesday. Downtown Los Angeles will heat up to 96 Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures could reach triple digits for the warmest valley areas Wednesday through Friday, with cooling not expected until next weekend, according to the NWS.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Heat Alert for the Los Angeles Basin Wednesday through Friday, reminding residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially among older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic conditions. West San Fernando Valley also is under a Heat Alert Tuesday through Friday.

"High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly," Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis warned.

Health officials encouraged people to follow the following safety tips:



• Drink water to keep hydrated;

• If you must go out, avoid going out during the hottest hours;

• Wear sunscreen;

• Use a hat or umbrella;

• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes;

• Never leave children or pets in cars;

• Call 911 for symptoms of heat stroke;

• Check on those at risk, such as those who live alone;

• Avoid strenuous workouts wearing masks not intended for athletic

purposes; and

• Check with your provider to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

Cooling centers, which require social distancing and mask wearing practices to protect people from the pandemic, will be open to provide the public relief from the heat. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The National Weather Service's heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Friday for Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The weather service also predicted very dry conditions, with elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions much of the week with some northerly wind gusts of 35 mph expected to develop in the wind-prone spots of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday. The combination of winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity will result in elevated to locally critical fire weather conditions for most areas through Tuesday.

